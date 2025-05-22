RETN brings Remote IX services to Japan

Author: Joe Peck

RETN, a leading independent global network services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with JPNAP, one of Japan’s leading high-capacity Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), becoming an official reseller of JPNAP services. This agreement marks a significant step in RETN’s broader expansion of its Remote IX offering across Asia.

This partnership unlocks streamlined access to JPNAP’s extensive network for RETN customers, enabling direct peering with key Japanese and international networks. As demand for Japanese content and services grows globally, international telecom companies are increasingly looking to enter the Japanese market without having to invest in infrastructure locally.

JPNAP’s strategic location and high concentration of network operators make it a critical interconnection point for Asia. RETN’s Remote IX services will open the key Asian markets, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Korea, connecting customers to JPNAP and enabling them to capitalise on Japan’s digital economy. At the same time, Japanese networks benefit from RETN’s extensive Eurasian infrastructure, creating a two-way bridge between Japan and the rest of the world.

William Manzione, Product Manager at RETN, says, “RETN is recognised as a top-tier premium reseller at major IXPs in Europe – including LINX, AMS-IX, and DE-CIX – and is now applying the same successful approach in Asia. The Asia-Pacific region is a key growth market for our customers, with Japan playing a major role in that opportunity. Partnering with JPNAP allows us to deliver superior connectivity and provide a cost-effective gateway to the Japanese market.”

Hidekazu Yokouchi, Vice President at JPNAP, adds, “We are delighted to welcome RETN as a trusted partner. Together, we are expanding access to JPNAP and strengthening the Japanese internet ecosystem, making it easier for international companies to engage with Japan and its growing digital opportunities. RETN’s global network and expertise in delivering connectivity solutions make them an ideal partner to help us connect more networks to JPNAP.”

