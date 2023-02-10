Bharti Airtel and Vultr have announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India.

Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space, and help them to gain unrivalled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.

The cloud solutions will be hosted in Airtel’s data centres across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR, enabling businesses to scale their digital operations globally. Businesses of all sizes and across all industries can now leverage cutting-edge cloud technologies to accelerate digital innovation, optimise global cloud performance, and maximise return on global cloud spend. They can also enjoy simple and transparent pricing to avoid billing shocks.

Airtel will offer all of Vultr’s services as a part of its enterprise solutions, these include – Cloud Compute and Optimised Cloud Compute, as well as Cloud GPU and fractionalised GPU offerings for advanced workloads tied to AI, machine learning, HPC, analytics, visual computing, and gaming use-cases.

“Vultr is on a mission to make high-performance cloud infrastructure easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. With 30 cloud data centre locations globally, including three locations in India, Vultr provides price-to-performance and global reach. Combined with Airtel’s connectivity and managed services capabilities, Vultr is an ideal platform for accelerating business transformation and digital success,” says J.J. Kardwell, CEO – Constant (the parent company of Vultr).

Ganesh Lakshminarayan, CEO – Enterprise, Airtel Business says, “Our partnership with Vultr comes at a very exciting time as the country continues to aggressively embrace 5G technology and increasingly adopt digital solutions as a way of doing business. This partnership will help us to deliver complex cloud solutions at competitive costs, which, when combined with our legacy network strength and connectivity, offers an attractive proposition to our enterprise customers.”