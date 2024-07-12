Black Box, a global provider of innovative communication and technology solutions, has been recognised as Worldwide GSI AIDE 2023 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure AI-native networks.

Each year, Juniper Networks recognises partners based on their ability to drive innovative AI-native business solutions, providing exceptional customer and user experiences while achieving their financial goals.

Black Box was recognised as the 2023 winner in the Global Solutions Integrator (GSI) category for its ability to modernise automated cloud-based network solutions integrating Juniper Networks’ AI-native technologies.

Juniper’s 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are hosted as part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Programme. The programme not only recognises partners for their outstanding performance in delivering digital transformation to customers, but also helps partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice with the right support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

Gordon Mackintosh, GVP of Partner Organisation, Juniper Networks, comments, “We are thrilled to recognise Black Box as the Worldwide GSI AIDE 2023 Partner of the Year. The company’s commitment to driving innovative, AI-native business solutions has been exemplary, and its ability to modernise automated cloud-based network solutions integrating our AI-native technologies is truly commendable.

“This recognition is a testament to its outstanding performance in delivering exceptional customer and user experiences while achieving its financial goals. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting Black Box in leveraging the next generation of networking solutions as part of our Juniper Partner Advantage Programme.”

Sanjeev Verma, CEO of Black Box, adds, “Being recognised as the Juniper Worldwide GSI AIDE Partner of the Year for 2023 is a testament to Black Box’s unwavering dedication to technological advancement and industry leadership.

“This accolade underscores our strategic alignment with Juniper Networks, a true trailblazer in AI and networking, and reinforces our commitment and contribution to shaping the future of technology. More than just recognition, it is a powerful affirmation of the value Black Box places on its partnerships.”

Additionally, Black Box is proud to announce its new designation as a Global Elite Plus Partner in the Juniper Partner Advantage Programme. This prestigious status highlights Black Box’s capabilities and commitment to delivering innovative solutions on a global scale. The Global Elite Plus designation further cements Black Box’s position as a leader in the industry, the company says, enhancing its ability to provide its service and expertise to clients worldwide.

