Energy Estate unveils Tasmanian subsea cables and hubs

Author: Joe Peck

Energy Estate Digital, a digital infrastructure platform backed by Energy Estate, has set out plans for new data centre hubs and subsea connectivity in Tasmania as part of a wider programme to support the growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure across Australia, New Zealand, and key international markets.

The company is developing subsea cable routes between Australia and New Zealand, as well as major global hubs including California, Japan, and India.

These new links are intended to support the expanding AI sector by connecting regions that offer land availability, renewable energy potential, and access to water resources.

The platform, launched in December 2024, aligns with national objectives under the Australian National AI Plan announced recently by the Federal Government.

As part of its approach to sovereign capability, the company says it intends to offer “golden shares” to councils and economic development agencies in landing-point regions.

Two proposed subsea cable landings in Tasmania will form part of the network: the CaliNewy route from California will come ashore at Bell Bay, while the IndoMaris route from Oman and India will land near Burnie.

These proposed locations are designed to complement existing cable links between Victoria and Tasmania and future upgrades anticipated through the Marinus Link project.

Large-scale energy and infrastructure precincts are expected to develop around these landings, hosting AI facilities, data centre campuses, and other power-intensive industries such as manufacturing, renewable fuels production, and electrified transport.

These precincts will be supported by renewable energy and storage projects delivered by Energy Estate and its partners.

Partnership to develop industrial and digital precincts

Energy Estate has signed a memorandum of understanding with H2U Group to co-develop energy and infrastructure precincts in Tasmania, beginning with the Bell Bay port and wider industrial area.

In 2025, H2U signed a similar agreement with TasPorts to explore a large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia facility within the port.

Bell Bay has been identified by the Tasmanian Government and the Australian Federal Government as a strategic location for industrial development, particularly for hydrogen and green manufacturing projects.

Energy Estate and H2U plan to produce a masterplan that builds on existing infrastructure, access to renewable energy, and the region’s established industrial expertise. The work will also align with ongoing efforts within the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone.

The digital infrastructure hub proposed for Bell Bay will be the first of three locations Energy Estate intends to develop in Northern Tasmania. The company states that the scale of interest reflects Tasmania’s emerging position as a potential global centre for AI-related activity.

Beyond Tasmania, Energy Estate is advancing similar developments in other regions, including the Hunter in New South Wales; Bass Coast and Portland in Victoria; Waikato, Manawatu, and South Canterbury in New Zealand; and the Central Valley in California.