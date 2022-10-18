The DST-Mini XT is Lindy’s feature-packed mini docking station. Housed in robust aluminium, this compact dock has been designed for those who need greater additional connectivity, in a portable form factor.

The DST-Mini XT can support a single extended display at 4K@30Hz through the HDMI or DisplayPort connections. Dual display setups are also possible with crisp Full HD 1080p. This makes this dock the perfect solution for any creative, data analyst or intense spreadsheet worker.

This docking station can unlock a world of connectivity for your device. It delivers DisplayPort, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD Card Slot, USB-C, SuperSpeed USB Type A ports (5Gbps) and a combined 3.5mm headphone jack. To deliver as much added functionality as possible, the right USB Type A port has both SuperSpeed data transfer and Battery Charging 1.2, meaning you can charge connected mobile devices.

Thanks to the USB-C PD 3.0, by connecting a USB-C charger to the DST-Mini XT you can expect up to 100W fast charging as well as bidirectional charging to any peripheral connected to the right USB-A port. With Battery Charging 1.2, this port delivers 5V and up to 1.5A for faster charging. Simply connect one USB-C cable and be confident that your laptop and connected devices will be fully charged and ready to go.

This docking station does not require any driver installation. This allows for seamless large-scale implementation and a hassle-free experience. Simply plug and play.