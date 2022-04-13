Inspur Information and JD Cloud have announced they have jointly launched the liquid-cooled rack server ORS3000S. The server utilises cold-plate liquid cooling to reduce data centre power consumption by 45% compared to traditional air-cooled rack servers, making it a green solution that dramatically reduces total cost of ownership (TCO).

Cold-plate liquid cooling technology allows ORS3000S to improve heat dissipation efficiency by 40%. It adopts a centralised power supply design with N+N redundancy that is capable of meeting the demands of whole rack power supply, and can function at the highest efficiency throughout operation due to power balance optimisation. This results in an overall efficiency increase of 10% when compared to a distributed power supply.

Pre-installation at the factory, plus efficient operations and maintenance (O&M) allow for 5-10x faster delivery and deployment. The ORS3000S has been widely deployed in JD Cloud data centres, providing computing power support for JD during major shopping events. It brings a performance increase of 34–56% while minimising power usage effectiveness (PUE), carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Inspur Information has been a pioneer in direct and indirect cooling. With new heat conduction technologies such as phase-change temperature uniformity, micro-channel cooling and immersion cooling, Inspur achieves a 30–50% optimisation in the comprehensive energy efficiency of the cooling system. This is achieved via cooling improvements throughout the server design, including a micro/nano-cavity, phase-change, and uniform temperature design for high-power components such as the CPU and GPU. This improves heat dissipation performance by 150% compared to traditional air cooling technologies.

Experienced in the industrial application of liquid cooling, Inspur has built one of the world’s largest liquid-cooled data centre production facilities with an annual manufacturing capacity of 100,000 servers. This includes a full-chain liquid-cooling smart manufacturing solution covering R&D, testing, and delivery for the mass production of cold-plate liquid-cooled rack servers. As a result, the PUE for data centres is less than 1.1, and the entire delivery cycle takes five to seven days.

Inspur Information’s cold-plate, heat-pipe, and immersion liquid-cooled products have been deployed at a large scale. In addition, Inspur offers complete solutions for liquid-cooled data centres, including primary and secondary liquid cooling circulation and the coolant distribution unit (CDU). This total solution enables a full-path liquid cooling circulation for data centres with the overall PUE reaching the design limit of less than 1.1. Inspur holds more than 100 core patents in the liquid cooling, and has participated in the formulation of technical standards and test specifications for cold-plate and immersion liquid-cooled products in data centres. The company is committed to and will continue to lead the rapid development of the liquid cooling industry and the large-scale application of innovative liquid cooling technology.