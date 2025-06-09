Proof-of-concept for immersion cooling data centres in Italy

Author: Joe Peck

Castrol, a British multinational lubricants company owned by BP, has supported the launch of a proof-of-concept for immersion-cooled data centres in Italy by MGH Systems and Dacta.

The proof-of-concept project, involving Castrol’s immersion cooling fluids and thermal experience, has been launched in collaboration with Submer (the tank provider) and Compal (the server provider). It marks a step forward in efficient data centre operations and the growth of liquid cooling in Italy. It also aims to showcase how the data centre industry can future-proof itself and keep up with increased computing demand.

Peter Huang, Global Vice President of Data Centre Thermal Management at Castrol, says, “The Italian data centre industry is booming: investments are expected to double to €10 billion between 2025-2026 compared with the previous two years. However, to make the most of this opportunity, the industry must innovate – so we’re pleased to help drive the adoption of immersion cooling in Italy.

“Our recent industry research indicates that traditional air cooling systems struggle to handle increased computing demands from AI and edge computing applications, with 74% of data centre experts believing immersion cooling is now essential to meet current power requirements. By working closely with other industry experts on this project, we aim to showcase how immersion cooling can create more efficient, future-proof data centres that are reliable and scalable.”

This project will be based in the heart of Italy’s data centre market in Vimercate, a Northern Italian town that sits just outside Milan. In recent years, the region has become a central hub for future growth in the sector, with Equinix, Vantage, Microsoft, Amazon-AWS, and others investing billions into the area.

The deployment will use Castrol ON’s Immersion Cooling Fluid DC 20, a single-phase dielectric coolant with improved thermal management performance that is designed to enable stable and more efficient cooling of data centres.

Marco Brivio, MGH Systems Founder, comments, “As our first deployment in Italy, this proof-of-concept puts the country firmly at the forefront of efficient data centre innovation, with collaboration between Castrol and Submer proving critical to bringing this vision to life. This early deployment demonstrates that MGH and Dacta are deeply committed to supporting the evolution of IT technologies toward High Performance Computing and AI. As designers and integrators of immersion cooling systems, MGH and Dacta are driving more efficient use of data centres, significantly improving both IT power density per square metre and overall energy consumption.”

Franco Caroli, Southern Europe & Africa Sales Director at Submer, adds, “This deployment is the outcome of a strategic collaboration that redefines how we approach efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in digital infrastructure. Working alongside MGH Systems, and in collaboration with Castrol and Compal, it showcases how we ensure that a deployment isn’t just technically sound, but also commercially scalable. It sets a precedent for what the future of data centres in southern Europe can look like.”

For more from Castrol, click here.