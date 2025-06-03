LiquidStack unveils GigaModular CDU

Author: Joe Peck

LiquidStack, a global company specialising in liquid cooling for data centres, today at Datacloud Global Congress unveiled its all-new GigaModular CDU — the industry’s first modular, scalable Coolant Distribution Unit with up to 10MW cooling capacity, made possible through the unit’s modular platform and ‘pay-as-you-grow’ installation approach.

Driven by dramatic increases in the adoption of AI, cloud computing, and other data-intensive technologies, the global data centre liquid cooling market is predicted to grow from $5.17 billion in 2025 to approximately $15.75 billion by 2030. Simultaneously, the demanding nature of AI workloads is pushing data centre thermal management requirements even further. With hardware such as Nvidia’s B300 and GB300 soon to arrive — and subsequent generations of even more powerful iterations inevitably following thereafter — the need to future-proof cooling capacity has never been greater. These increasingly sophisticated technologies generate far greater heat densities than traditional processing units, with rack power densities already exceeding 120kW per rack, and growing to 600kW by the end of 2027.

“AI will keep pushing thermal output to new extremes, and data centres need cooling systems that can be easily deployed, managed, and scaled to match heat rejection demands as they rise,” says Joe Capes, CEO of LiquidStack. “With up to 10MW of cooling capacity at N, N+1, or N+2, the GigaModular is a platform like no other — we designed it to be the only CDU our customers will ever need. It future-proofs design selections for direct-to-chip liquid cooling without traditional limits or boundaries.”

Key features of the LiquidStack GigaModular CDU platform include:

● Scalable cooling capacity: A modular platform supporting single-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling heat loads from 2.5MW to 10MW.

● Pump module: An IE5 pump and dual BPHx, alongside dual 25um strainers.

● Control module: A centralised design with separate pump and control modules.

● Instrumentation kits: Centralised pressure, temperature, and EM flow sensors.

● Simplified service access: Serviceable from the front of the unit, with no rear or end access required, allowing the system to be placed against the wall.

● Optional configuration: Skid-mounted system with rail and overhead piping pre-installed or shipped as separate cabinets for on-site assembly.

LiquidStack will showcase the new GigaModular CDU at Datacloud Global Congress in Cannes, France, from 3-5 June at the Palais des Festivals. Attendees can visit LiquidStack at Booth #88 for a VR-driven demonstration.

GigaModular CDU quoting will begin by September 2025 with production in LiquidStack’s manufacturing facilities in Carrollton, Texas (USA).

