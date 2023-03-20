virtualDCS is continuing to improve the speed at which its partners can restore, move, and consolidate data after forming a unique partnership with Seagate.

The new Seagate Lyve offering, known as CloudCover Shuttle at virtual DCS, offers a fast and secure method of physical data transfer to avoid long transfer times that are dependent on internet bandwidth. The shuttle enables businesses to move their data quickly, securely, and simply from endpoints to the edge and to the landing destination of the data – be it private, public, or hybrid clouds.

Organisations that are seeding backup data, recovering data after a disaster, or carrying out hardware upgrades and cloud migrations, can now access a physical data ‘shuttle’ service, without the need for capital expenditure and hardware purchases.

The shuttle offers a range of storage capacities and is delivered promptly, as well as being securely encrypted and tracked while it is being transported. Once the shuttle is returned, it will then undergo a full crypto-erase.

The new offering is an extension of the virtualDCS CloudCover suite of services, which enables virtualDCS partners and their customers to backup and replicate business-critical data on their terms.

Kurt Kiefer, Chief Revenue Officer at virtualDCS, says, “Our CloudCover suite is extremely popular, offering a comprehensive range of data protection services from full backups to near real-time failover of systems, as well as protecting against ransomware and other cyber threats.

“Although data protected by the CloudCover suite can be recovered almost immediately, the ability for an organisation to fully restore and move data back to its own systems after a DR event often brings additional challenges. A stage that’s frequently underestimated by many is the reabsorption of the data back to its original location, or even to a cloud platform.

”Even though a few terabytes can be restored relatively quickly, for larger datasets it can take days, weeks, or even months and will completely saturate networks and internet bandwidth. CloudCover Shuttle addresses this challenge of repatriating data back to its origin in a timely, controlled, and secure manner.

“Joining forces with Seagate Lyve solutions, CloudCover Shuttle offers organisations a level of security and encryption that exceeds anything else in the market including user-based permissions, tracking and crypto-erase.

“This is particularly compelling for organisations operating in industries that have high levels of compliance and that can’t risk their data falling into the wrong hands, as well as anyone who understands the value and concept of time to data.

“Crucially, we’ve also created a simple pricing model, where customers pay for the time they need the shuttle, rather than having to buy their own physical device, which would require a substantial investment and take up more valuable time.”

Steve Jones, Lyve Business Development Manager at Seagate, says, “virtualDCS is always exploring how it can maximise data innovation. It has identified that many organisations faced a problem around data logistics and time to data after recovering from a disaster, which until now has been a big industry challenge.

“Our new collaboration addresses this problem by providing one of the fastest, most reliable and secure data storage and transfer services giving a clear competitive advantage not only to virtualDCS, but also to its partners and customers.”