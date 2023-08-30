Quantum has announced new features in the company’s end-to-end data platform, including advances to its policy-driven data movement technologies. This is to help customers build their ideal hybrid cloud workflow to seamlessly bridge on-prem deployments with multi-cloud integration.

With the massive amount of data customers need to retain for business and compliance purposes, customers are using both public and private cloud resources to store and manage this data, driven by their budget, frequency with which they need to access the data, and their data protection requirements. With these new features, customers can place data exactly where it’s needed, when it’s needed. By using a highly flexible and powerful hybrid cloud environment, customers increase operations agility, reduce business risk, and optimise costs across on-prem and public cloud resources.

New capabilities include:

Quantum DXi Cloud Share: With DXi Cloud Share, customers get more flexibility as DXi appliances can now be tier compressed, deduplicated backup data sets to both private and public storage clouds, including Quantum ActiveScale, providing up to 70 times more efficient use of cloud storage. This reduces business risks and costs, enabling offsite protection against ransomware and long-term retention of backup data for regulatory and in-house data compliance.

Quantum FlexSync 3: FlexSync 3 adds fast, simple data replication to and from public and private clouds, including Quantum ActiveScale and in a future release, Quantum Myriad. It provides a versatile data movement tool across Quantum's entire end-to-end portfolio, enabling customers to unite multiple on-premises and public cloud workflows across geographies with a shared, centralised object repository. This enables better collaboration among dispersed teams and delivers enhanced data protection and disaster recovery.

Quantum ActiveScale cold replication: As organisations continue to collect, retain and analyse petabytes to exabytes of data with advanced AI analytics, they must reduce the total cost of ownership required to preserve this data. The ActiveScale object storage platform now provides the industry's first immutable object replication between cold data services, replicating cold data between its systems, as well as replicating its cold data to AWS S3 Glacier Flexible Retrieval and Glacier Deep Archive Services. For massive data sets whose useful life spans from years to decades, it delivers the most durable, cost-effective multi-copy solution for long-term retention so customers can analyse and derive insights from their data to drive business forward.

The new ActiveScale Cold Replication feature and FlexSync 3 are available immediately. DXi Cloud Share is planned for release in Q4 2023. FlexSync 3 for Myriad is planned for release next year.