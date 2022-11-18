Molex has offered its 2023 industry predictions, fuelled by the increased investment in applications using real-time data to propel major advancements across automotive, consumer devices, data centre and connected healthcare markets. The emergence of powerful applications, such as artificial intelligence, AR/VR, digital twins, sensors and machine learning, benefit from connected data to deliver unprecedented customer value, starting with product design and ideation and extending to supply chain intelligence, advanced manufacturing and fulfilment.

“The collection of rich data has produced initial waves of highly-intelligent, specific applications that are transforming entire industry segments while creating a glut of information that causes bandwidth and latency issues,” says Lily Yeung, VP at Molex Ventures. “As more applications for AI, AR/VR and IoT sensors emerge, we expect pressure for faster cloud computing speeds and edge computing solutions that move data processing and computational storage closer to the edge of high speed networks. Additionally, we see a continued push for 5G, diagnostic wearables and electrification, which will contribute to ever-increasing amounts of data that must be collected, calibrated and shared across a multitude of smart devices and platforms.”

Molex also forecasts a rise in cross-functional data collection to support integrated demand planning and end-to-end supply chain visibility across the electronics ecosystem. Integrated risk insights will boost logistics visibility, recovery and transportation while digital twins will play a major role in improving supply chain visibility, agility and performance. The data centre specific trends, among others, will accelerate the pace of market-specific innovations in 2023.

Data centre investments will continue to focus on processing speed and capacity

• An insatiable appetite for computational processing speed and storage capacity continues. The explosion of IoT and applications for consumer and business sectors will create a major macro trend for more robust compute and storage capabilities.

• Edge computing will grab the largest share of investments. The migration toward Extended Reality (XR) will move data processing to the edge, allowing inferencing to happen more in real time to match performance expectations.