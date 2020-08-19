Mavin Powercube is proud to be named as one of the 31 strategic partners collaborating in support of the Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Strategy Living Lab project (TIES Living Lab).

The project was announced by Andrew Stephenson, minister of state at the Department for Transport earlier this month. Co-collaborators include major transport organisations such as Transport for London, Transport Scotland, Network Rail, construction innovators Costain & Kier, along with academic experts from the University of Dundee, University of Leeds and the University of the West of England to name a few.

Over the next two years, the TIES Living Lab will enable real-life demonstrators of the very best data and digitalisation techniques, providing tools the construction industry needs to improve the cost efficiency of projects, drive down delivery times and reduce projects’ carbon footprints.

Russell Bartley, Director and innovation lead at Mavin Powercube commented; “As an innovator in bespoke, modular and containerised, technical solutions, we champion progressive thinking, efficient productivity and sustainable solutions.

“The TIES Living Lab initiative is of paramount importance to the future health and well-being of our critical infrastructures, and I believe this is an opportunity for unprecedented focus on exploring alternative materials and methods, evolving away from some of the more traditional ideologies around technical infrastructure construction, and introducing tangible, positive change for the benefit of our shared environment and economy.

“The team at Mavin Powercube are hugely excited to be involved and look forward to working with all associated parties in this historic venture.”