Laiye and Microsoft have announced a strategic partnership designed to provide UK and EU customers with advanced intelligent automation capabilities ringfenced to comply with data regulations such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As organisations use advanced analytics and business automation to sell into the UK and EU markets, they increasingly need to comply with strict data privacy rules around how and where data loads are stored and processed. Laiye recognised this need and now offers its fast-growing customer base a proven cloud hosting option, the Microsoft Azure platform.

Customers can now deploy fast and with confidence, safe in the knowledge their data will be processed according both to their requirements and in strict compliance with privacy laws at regional, national and international levels. With a $50m commitment to building out its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations, Laiye sees this move as offering a further level of reassurance to those embracing a move away from legacy players.

Neil Parker, GM EMEA of Laiye, comments: “This move affirms our commitment to growth in EMEA. Providing customers with leading cloud capabilities from a region where they can meet regulatory compliance will massively streamline their ongoing transition towards hyper intelligent automation.

Ronen Lamdan, CEO International of Laiye, says: “Intelligent automation needs intelligent hosting. Customers want access to Laiye’s world leading technology and they also want control over how and where their valuable internal data is processed. Our Microsoft Azure partnership brings together the momentum players in the cloud hosting and intelligent automation markets together in one easy-to-buy package. Laiye is sending a clear message of intent to legacy players to up their game, or move aside.”

Globally, Microsoft’s involvement with Laiye extends even further, as an investor, a distribution partner in the Asia Pacific region and a software vendor on the Laiye app store.

Doreen Yun, General Manager, Partner and Alliances at Microsoft, comments: “Data privacy is a hot-button issue, and strict compliance laws make lawful processing of this data essential. We are delighted that Laiye has recognised the ability of the Azure platform to provide UK customers with safe, seamless access to its services. As the cloud platform for space stations, startups, and everything in between, we look forward to assisting innovative organisations with reaping the benefits of intelligent automation by providing them with world-class cloud hosting.”