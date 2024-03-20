Vultr has announced the launch of Vultr Cloud Inference. This new serverless platform revolutionises AI scalability and reach by offering global AI model deployment and AI inference capabilities.

Today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape has challenged businesses across sectors to deploy and manage AI models efficiently and effectively. This has created a growing need for more inference-optimised cloud infrastructure platforms with both global reach and scalability, to ensure consistent high performance. This is driving a shift in priorities as organisations increasingly focus on inference spending as they move their models into production.

But with bigger models comes increased complexity.

Developers are being challenged to optimise AI models for different regions, manage distributed server infrastructure, and ensure high availability and low latency.

With that in mind, Vultr created cloud inference. Vultr Cloud Inference will accelerate the time-to-market of AI-driven features, such as predictive and real-time decision-making while delivering a compelling user experience across diverse regions. Users can simply bring their own model, trained on any platform, cloud, or on-premises, and it can be seamlessly integrated and deployed on Vultr’s global NVIDIA GPU-powered infrastructure. With dedicated compute clusters available in six continents, it ensures businesses can comply with local data sovereignty, data residency, and privacy regulations by deploying their AI applications in regions that align with legal requirements and business objectives.

“Training provides the foundation for AI to be effective, but it’s inference that converts AI’s potential into impact. As an increasing number of AI models move from training into production, the volume of inference workloads is exploding, but the majority of AI infrastructure is not optimised to meet the world’s inference needs,” says J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr’s parent company, Constant. “The launch of Vultr Cloud Inference enables AI innovations to have maximum impact by simplifying AI deployment and delivering low-latency inference around the world through a platform designed for scalability, efficiency, and global reach.”

With the capability to self-optimise and auto-scale globally in real-time, it ensures AI applications provide consistent, cost-effective, low-latency experiences to users worldwide. Moreover, its serverless architecture eliminates the complexities of managing and scaling infrastructure, delivering unparalleled impact, including:

Flexibility in AI model integration and migration

Reduced AI infrastructure complexity

Automated scaling of inference-optimised infrastructure

Private, dedicated compute resources

“Demand is rapidly increasing for cutting-edge AI technologies that can power AI workloads worldwide,” says Matt McGrigg, Director of Global Business Development, Cloud Partners at NVIDIA. “The introduction of Vultr Cloud Inference will empower businesses to seamlessly integrate and deploy AI models trained on NVIDIA GPU infrastructure, helping them scale their AI applications globally.”

As AI continues to push the limits of what’s possible and change the way organisations think about cloud and edge computing, the scale of infrastructure needed to train large AI models and to support globally distributed inference needs has never been greater.

Vultr Cloud Inference is now available for early access via registration here.