Pulsant has announced a significant investment in a new national network enabling edge computing. The network will be facilitated through an agreement with Zayo Group.

The collaboration will see 10 Pulsant data centres across the UK connected via Zayo’s high-performance fibre network to build a unique digital ecosystem. This will allow clients to access and benefit from connections to the edge, no matter where they are located or where their business takes place.

The £8M investment will create and maintain a high-capacity, low latency and agile network capable of delivering sub 5-millisecond latency to over 95% of the UK population from Pulsant’s sovereign UK data centres. The new network will provide the infrastructure to support the next generation of innovative applications, as businesses look to adopt and deploy distributed multi-cloud strategies.

“At Pulsant we’ve always been committed to supporting the evolving needs of our clients. This collaboration with Zayo provides a cutting-edge network that will unlock the opportunities of edge computing for many organisations,” says Pulsant CEO Rob Coupland. “Combining our diverse portfolio of data centres and Zayo’s innovative fibre solutions, this unique new network will bring reliable, scalable and high-capacity coverage to businesses across the whole of the UK.”

“Pulsant’s impressive national network of data centres serving businesses in every region across the UK will be critical to meet the growing demands of edge cloud traffic,” adds Zayo’s Managing Director of Europe, Jesper Aagaard. “Coupled with Zayo’s unique, low latency fibre network, this digital infrastructure will drive the next evolution of edge computing and bring its benefits to customers.”