Portus Data Centers has announced plans for the further expansion of the IPHH Internet Port Hamburg data centre business, acquired by Arcus European Infrastructure Fund 3 SCSp, on behalf of Portus late last year.

With two existing facilities in the east of Hamburg currently offering 2.4MW of sellable IT power capacity, Portus now plans to construct a new data centre of approximately 14MW of IT power which will be built in phases, the first of which is planned for delivery in late Q4/2025. This follows the acquisition of a substantial plot of land and associated power adjacent to the existing data centre on the Wendenstrasse in Hamburg.

The new IPHH facility will benefit from the already very dense connectivity profile of the current IPHH facilities, allowing straight forward access to existing networks and providers via a simple cross connect.

Sascha Pollok, CEO of IPHH, says, “We are very excited to be able to announce this new and significant expansion phase of our IPHH campus, which will ensure we continue to provide our existing and new customers with a market leading service. We are already seeing substantial interest in the planned new facility, which is testament to the buoyant Hamburg market for colocation in general, and more specifically, highly connected data centres with excellent value added services.”

“We are delighted to be investing in the future growth of IPHH following today’s land and power acquisition announcement,” adds Adriaan Oosthoek, Chairman of Portus Data Centers. “This is a further step in our buy-and-build regional data centre aggregation strategy where in all our current and future locations we plan to add further capacity to meet growing customer demand.”