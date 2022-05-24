NTT continues its expansion plans by opening its first data centre location in the Spanish market in Madrid. The high-availability, Tier 3-compliant colocation data centre is located on NTT’s Európolis Business and Technology Park site 20km northwest of Madrid. It provides hyperscalers as well as enterprise clients with 3,600m2 of IT space and a maximum IT capacity of 6.3MW when fully built out.

NTT is currently massively expanding its data centre capacities worldwide. The company attaches the greatest importance to creating a highly available, secure and sustainable infrastructure. At the Madrid site, the entire cooling concept of the data centre was adapted to the warm climate of central Spain: air-cooled chillers and higher cooling water temperatures reduce power consumption and ensure efficient operation of the facility. NTT’s first major client installation in the facility is powered entirely by renewable energy.

Companies using the new data centre in Madrid will benefit from excellent connectivity. NTT’s proprietary Global Data Centre Interconnect (GDCI) network structure makes it easy and fast to implement high-performance private connections to internet nodes such as ESpanix, NetIX and DE-CIX, as well as cloud providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft and others. Through Lyntia’s fibre network, connections exist to 2,694 cities in Spain, to interconnects in France and Portugal, and to major submarine cables. In addition, fibre links exist to NTT’s Global IP Network (GIN) as well as Colt IQ, euNetworks, GTT and other international and regional providers.

“The demand for data centre capacity in Spain has grown strongly in recent years. Madrid is the largest data centre hub in Spain and a European gateway to the world, and our investment in the region is another milestone on our global roadmap as we continue to expand our presence across the continent to meet the coverage, capacity and connectivity needs of our clients”, says Florian Winkler, Chief Executive Officer of NTT’s Global Data Centres division in EMEA.

“Spain has become a hub for communications in southern Europe in recent years, in part due to new submarine cables”, adds Araceli Pedraza, Country Managing Director at NTT in Spain. “With our new data centre in Madrid, we are actively shaping the digital future of the region. Here, companies will find a reliable, secure and sustainable home for IT infrastructures. At the same time, comprehensive connectivity ensures maximum flexibility.”