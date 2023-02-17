Infinidat has announced that DCIG has named its InfiniBox SSA II / InfiniBox one of the world’s top five high-end storage arrays. This ranking is based on independent research that DCIG conducted in the large enterprise market and among cloud service providers.

‘The all-flash InfiniBox SSA II and hybrid InfiniBox arrays showcase Infinidat’s thorough understanding of enterprise high-end storage requirements,’ according to the DCIG report. Among the product features that DCIG called out as exceptional in the InfiniBox platform is cyber resilience with InfiniSafe technology, which features near-instantaneous recovery, immutable snapshots, a fenced forensic network environment and remote logical air gapping for primary storage.

“Being named one of the top five high-end storage arrays clearly shows Infinidat’s attention to the business and technical values essential to large enterprise storage deployments,” says Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “This is the second consecutive year that DCIG has selected Infinidat in a top five list, which affirms the confidence that enterprise customers have in the Infinidat portfolio of cyber resilient storage solutions. We’re building on the momentum we gained in 2022 when DCIG named Infinidat as one of the top SaaS vendors. When large organisations need enterprise storage, Infinidat has the attention of their key decision-makers.”

“Large enterprises look to high-end storage arrays to provide a combination of high performance, high availability, cyber storage resilience, and comprehensive enterprise data services for all their business-critical data,” says Ken Clipperton, DCIG Lead Analyst for Storage. “The all-flash InfiniBox SSA II and hybrid InfiniBox arrays showcase Infinidat’s thorough understanding of these requirements, including guaranteed recoveries in less than one minute.”

The InfiniBox SSA II is the industry’s fastest all-flash storage array with an unprecedented 35 microseconds of latency. InfiniBox says that it provides unmatched high availability, comprehensive cyber storage resilience, ease of use, autonomous automation, and high reliability, plus comprehensive AIOps integration. Enterprise customers obtain optimal application and workload performance, simplify substantial storage consolidation, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX.

The InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II platforms for enterprise primary storage deployments are not only the most cyber resilient and most reliable storage solutions in the industry, but also the highest performing, according to Infinidat. Every InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II comes with a strong set of guaranteed SLAs: 100% availability guaranteed, performance guaranteed, and cyber resilience guaranteed. The solution delivers maximum performance with minimum administrative overhead.

The DCIG report also highlighted a number of appealing attributes of the InfiniBox platform, including:

• AI inside and outside the storage system with InfiniOps, which includes Neural Cache and the company’s data distribution and placement engine utilising machine learning to optimise data placement without tuning.

• InfiniVerse, which leverages InfiniMetrics telemetry for cloud-based monitoring, AI-based predictive analytics, and AIOps support software, enabling Infinidat support engineers to take preventative actions before the customer is impacted.

• InfiniBox Online Data Mobility, which enables non-disruptive workload movement between InfiniBox systems, ideal for organisations requiring more high-end storage than a single array provides.

• Flexible consumption and deployment models, leveraging storage-as-a-service (STaaS).

• Infinidat’s fully configured, rack-based approach, which facilitates rapid deployment at a customer location and instant capacity expansion.