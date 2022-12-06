JLand Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mitsui to jointly explore prospective business opportunities and strategic project developments in Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), including Sedenak Tech Park (STeP), over the next two to three years.

Within the immediate term of the MOU, JLG and Mitsui will conduct a joint feasibility study on the development of a hyperscale data centre, as well as a renewable energy (RE) facility in the form of a captive solar farm to power the data centres in STeP. Following the completion of the study, JLG and Mitsui and its co-developers will form a joint venture partnership to invest, develop and operate these projects.

Syed Mohamed Syed Ibrahim, President and Chief Executive of JCorp and Chairman of JLG says, “This strategic collaboration with Mitsui is a testament to our sustainability-driven projects and dedicated focus on enabling corporations to meet their ESG goals. In an increasingly data-dependent digital economy, we are proactively identifying and implementing renewable energy sources for the future of decarbonising data centres. This initiative is one of the major milestones for JCorp’s vision of a sustainable future, while ensuring the state and country meets its decarbonisation aspirations.”

Akmal Ahmad, Director, Real Estate and Infrastructure Division, JCorp says, “The MOU between JLG and Mitsui reflects the commitment displayed by responsible corporates to shift towards cleaner energy sources to power their businesses. Our strategic partnership to develop these high value sustainable projects brings together collective industry knowledge and technical expertise to further transform the energy industry. JLG is proud to reinforce our contribution to Johor’s renewable energy goals, while catering to the growing needs of industrial customers in STeP that requires green and clean energy as secondary power supply.”

“The positive boom of the data centre sector over the past years has brought the importance of sustainability and renewable energy to the fore, as data centre operators explore cleaner technologies to turn operations green. We are proud to be among the pioneers in hyperscale green data centres in Johor and are excited to partner with Mitsui and RE co-developer to advance the decarbonisation of data centres through clean power procurement,” adds Akmal.

Under this strategic collaboration, STeP – the flagship 700-acre data centre hub – is poised to attract the global hyperscale data centres, not only by offering future availability of RE, but also with comprehensive supporting packages including competitive green project financing from the market. This will provide excellent opportunities for regional customers seeking green data centres to meet their needs.

The collaboration will also involve other industry partners as co-developers, who will contribute sector expertise and knowledge transfer throughout the project investment, design, development, and maintenance phases.