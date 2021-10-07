Global network infrastructure specialist, Siemon, has announced a new technology partnership with network monitoring expert, Paessler.

Paessler will join Siemon’s Intelligent Building and Data Centre Complimentary Manufacturer Partner programme, which hosts industry leading organisations that work with Siemon in delivering additional value and support to its customers in the data centre and intelligent building markets.

Paessler’s powerful PRTG offers comprehensive monitoring of IT systems, devices and applications as well as facilities and security systems. The solution will integrate with Siemon’s IT network infrastructure and physical layer portfolio to extensively monitor and control all components of a data centre or an intelligent building. Monitoring through PRTG helps optimise the performance of these environments, reducing resource consumption and operating costs.

“We are proud to be partnering with Paessler who are known for great expertise, quality products and exceptional service”, says Bob Allan, global intelligent building solutions specialist at Siemon. “Through working together, we can offer our clients access to best-in-class technology that monitors the health and performance of their entire infrastructure for maximum uptime. Combined with our high-performance IT infrastructure solutions we will deliver greater intelligent building and data centre benefits to our client base around the world.”

With both partners considering complementary partnerships an important element of business strategy, Siemon simultaneously joined Paessler’s Uptime Alliance technology partner program. The Uptime Alliance fosters collaboration with technology partners to provide integrated and combined solutions that ensure the maximum uptime of IT infrastructure and business processes as well as the functions that make it possible.

“Partnering with Siemon is a great step forward for Paessler,” explains Marcus Kraus, corporate development and strategy manager at Paessler. “The innovative technologies and the knowhow of Siemon enrich Paessler’s Uptime Alliance ecosystem in the world of data centre and intelligent buildings. Joint customers benefit from this partnership through advanced integrations, enhanced visibility and a holistic approach for managing their data centre or intelligent building.”