IT support specialist, Camb IT Support, is the latest reseller from across Europe and beyond, to offer its clients one of the world’s most advanced backup services for Microsoft 365, known as CloudCover 365.

The product is the brainchild of Leeds based cloud computing and disaster recovery specialist, virtualDCS, and offers a wealth of additional features on top of the Veeam foundations that it is built on. It is also the world’s only Veeam powered self-service Microsoft 365 portal, meaning individual end users have the option of quickly and easily viewing and restoring their own data, without the support of IT specialists.

Incorporating data storage technology from Zadara, CloudCover 365 is specifically designed to enable organisations to fully backup all aspects of Microsoft 365, including email, contacts, public folders, Teams and all documents in One Drive, as well as intranet service, Share Point.

Cambridge based Camb IT Support is a leading supplier of innovative IT services to businesses across all industry sectors. The company deploys, supports and maintains a vast range of IT systems as well as providing consultancy, cloud and security services. In addition, Camb IT Support is widely recognised as a leading Microsoft 365 migration specialist.

Mathew Burrell, from Camb IT Support, says: “There is no denying that Microsoft Office 365 is a first class tool that enables users to work almost anywhere and on a wide range of devices, which makes it extremely popular. However, its backup system is far from adequate, with big holes in it that a lot of people are simply not aware of.

“In order to provide our customers with the high standard of service that we’re renowned for, we had to offer them a backup and restore service that is straightforward to use, highly secure and cost effective. We looked in depth at four other options, but CloudCover 365 ticked every box, as well as offering secure encryption, immutability and retaining data for an unlimited period.

“The product is also more cost effective than the US based solution we were previously using and its simplicity and functionality means that on average it now takes much less time to restore a users’ data, which is significantly improving the efficiency of our helpdesk.”

Matthew adds: “CloudCover 365 has been a gamechanger for Camb IT Support. We’ve already supplied it to 10 customers, with hundreds of employees, ranging from local schools through to a global business with teams across Europe, Africa and Asia, and the feedback we’re receiving is extremely positive. We’re now looking forward to rolling it out to more of our customers over the coming months.”

Jason Newell, from CloudCover 365 and virtualDCS, which is a Veeam Gold Partner, explains: “Microsoft 365 is now a staple in today’s business world and a lifeline for organisations that are working remotely during the Covid19 pandemic. However, most businesses have little control of Microsoft 365.

“There is a common misconception that SaaS data in the cloud is inherently safe, but most users don’t realise that although Microsoft is responsible for the software, it isn’t responsible for data backups. Plus, restoring from Microsoft is far from easy. We launched CloudCover 365 last year to overcome these issues and have now incorporated secure encryption and immutability into the product, which is proving extremely popular.

“Crucially, it also offers the option of being a self-serve solution, so end users can access and recover their own files and emails, rather than having to contact their IT department or reseller for support. This sets it apart from the standard Veeam software and anything else on the market.

“The product is now establishing a solid reputation for its quality and simplicity, which is underpinned by strong fundamentals that include being hosted in the UK, G-Cloud accredited and ISO27001 certified, and all this really resonated with Camb IT Support. Like all resellers, the company must deliver for its clients, and provide a best in class solution, which CloudCover 365 offers.

“We’re delighted that Camb IT Support has joined a growing list of resellers worldwide that we’re now working with, which already includes companies throughout the UK, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Egypt.”

Resellers of CloudCover 365 have the option of offering it as a fully customisable, white labelled portal and a bolt-on service to existing Microsoft 365 licences or cloud solutions, as well as being able to manage and monitor customers from the central CloudCover 365 portal. Expert guidance and training, along with both branded and white labelled marketing material, is also provided.