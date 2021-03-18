CTERA has introduced a new remote work suite for its global file system featuring a small form factor edge filer and a new lightweight file access agent. The product suite enables enterprises to securely extend LAN-speed access to corporate file shares for small regional teams and data-intensive home users while preserving consistent folder structures, permissions, and access control.



The pandemic forced an overnight shift to work-from-home that has raised serious data management challenges in enabling remote NAS access, scaling distributed VDI platforms, and combating a steep rise in ransomware attacks. According to Gartner, 48% of employees will work remotely after the pandemic, compared to 30% pre-pandemic.1 As a result, IT organisations are rethinking long-term remote workforce IT strategies to ensure fast and secure access to corporate data from any location.



The CTERA Enterprise File Services Platform enables organisations to connect remote sites and users over a single namespace and and deliver HQ-grade data access experiences from any edge location or device. By unifying local file sharing with multi-cloud object storage, CTERA’s global file system technology allows enterprises to modernise every aspect of their distributed file services delivery – including remote offices, work-from-home laptops, VDI, and mobile – without compromising performance or security.



The CTERA remote work suite features the CTERA Edge HC100, a desktop-sized edge filer with 1TB of high-speed NVMe cache delivering fast network storage access for small workgroups, coupled with the CTERA Drive Connect agent for Windows and MacOS that provides desktop-integrated cached access to corporate file shares. The new suite provides a unique solution for organisations that seek to roll out managed file services to many remote locations, eliminating the need for expensive servers and backup systems.



“CTERA’s multi-cloud global file system allows us to provide secure and familiar file services to users anywhere,” said Brian Zwart, IT Manager at American Engineering Testing. “The HC100 filer provides the right balance of performance, security, and sleek form-factor to support our small offices around the country and enables global access without forcing our users to learn a new way to work with their file shares.”



“Demand for modern data storage services is going up, and CTERA offers one of the most complete solutions in the market,” says Enrico Signoretti, Senior Data Storage Analyst, GigaOm. “Enterprises must address urgent challenges related to providing access for small remote offices and work-from-home scenarios. CTERA’s ability to extend cloud file services to any office or endpoint while preserving organisational security and control fits a lot of distributed enterprises’ needs in the post-Covid era.”



“CTERA has always been the leader when it comes to providing a holistic data management solution across large-scale deployments with heterogenous access clients across laptops, VDIs, and filers,” comments Oded Nagel, Chief Strategy Officer at CTERA. “With the new remote work suite, we are bringing unlimited data access to the far edge of the enterprise, enabling remote workgroups and data-intensive users such as video editors and designers to enjoy HQ-grade productivity from their home offices.”