For the fourth year in a row, Alibaba is ranked as the third largest Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider in the world and the biggest in Asia Pacific in 2021 by revenue. The latest Gartner report, Market Share: IT Services, 2021, showed Alibaba’s global market share expanded to 9.55%, while in Asia Pacific the company has achieved 25.5%.

With 84 availability zones in 27 regions, Alibaba Cloud provides IT services to millions of customers globally. According to the 2021 report, the business was able to increase its individual worldwide market share across verticals including transportation, banking and investment services, insurance, manufacturing and natural resources, and wholesale trade, with revenue growth between 49-67.5% for these sectors from a year earlier.

“Acting as the backbone for the digital transformation of a wide range of industries, IaaS is a key service for our business and we are glad to be recognised for our continued growth in this area. Over the past year, our customers have sped up their cloud migrations to ensure business continuity against the ongoing impact of the pandemic across the world. We see this transition to cloud-based operations as necessary for business growth,” says Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence. “Our commitment to supporting our global customers in these challenging times has helped us maintain a strong competitive position in the market. We will continue to deliver innovative products and services to drive the growth of the digital economy.”

Alibaba Cloud has been increasing its resources in strategic markets across Asia Pacific. In the past year, the company’s data centres in Indonesia and the Philippines commenced operations. It also announced the availability of its first data centre in South Korea in March 2022.

Alibaba Cloud launched Project AsiaForward in 2021, pledging an initial $1bn in funding and resources to cultivate a million-strong digital talent pool, empower 100,000 developers and support the growth of 100,000 technology start-ups in Asia Pacific.