Bulk Data Centers, Nordics provider of ultra-scalable, highly connected and sustainable data centres has joined the German Datacenter Association (GDA).

Bulk Data Centers is an industrial developer, owner, and operator of data centres and data centre services across the Nordics, with a portfolio of assets, capabilities, and partners to serve any data centre customer requirement in a fast, secure, cost-efficient and sustainable way.

Established in 2018, the GDA promotes the interests and needs of data centre operators to policy makers, the media and broader society, with the aim of sustainably improving the framework conditions for data centre operators in Germany and promoting the growth of the industry and its perception in business, society and politics. The association is supported by leading research institutes, universities, local communities and a network of partners.

Germany is the second largest data centre colocation market in Europe and is expected to show an annual growth rate of 3.73%. Demand for colocation services has in part been driven by the strength of the German automotive industry which has embraced hi-tech solutions for process animation.

“As a company, Bulk Data Centers is entirely in tune with GDA objectives to increase the sustainability of the data centre industry. For countries like Germany, which are starting to encounter capacity shortages in key colocation hubs, Bulk provides a low cost and low carbon solution for data centre workloads that can reside outside Germany whilst still delivering highly connected options with low latency to key markets”, says Gisle M. Eckhoff, Executive Vice President at Bulk Data Centers.

Bulk’s ultra-flexible offer includes colocation, white space, and build-to-suit data centre solutions, supports businesses to locate new and existing workloads, freeing up capacity in power restricted markets, which contributes to broader European carbon reduction plans. Its N01 Campus in Kristiansand, Norway, is located next to the largest transformer station in Europe with direct and redundant connections to multiple hydropower stations, supplying 100% renewable energy at one of the lowest costs globally. N01 campus is also directly connected to its DK01 Denmark site with low latency and scalable solutions just 100km by air from Germany.

“With minimal latency, the facilities we run in Norway and Denmark deliver the same performance as those on the outskirts of any continental European city and at a much lower cost for the customer. And with the added benefit of having DE-CIX located within all three of our sites we can provide many options for connecting to networks and providers across Germany and internationally. Through working in collaboration with the German Datacenter Association this will support our engagement with the German market, as we look to help customers reach their sustainable goals, delivering lower cost, without compromising performance.” Eckhoff continued.

The company has invested heavily in high-level connectivity options needed by OTT networks, hyperscalers, enterprises and carriers, providing long-term scalability and resiliency to meet exponential data growth whilst bringing sustainable data centre solutions to a global audience. Bulk’s portfolio includes strategic assets located in Oslo (OS-IX), Kristiansand (N01) and Esbjerg (DK01) with international connectivity.

“We are very pleased to further expand GDA’s footprint in the Nordics with our new member Bulk Data Centers. This once again demonstrates our cross-border perspective: Only together we succeed in securing Europe’s digital sovereignty.” Anna Klaft, GDA Chairwoman said.