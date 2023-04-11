IONOS and Fasthosts have secured Tier IV certification from the Uptime Institute for its £21 million state-of-the-art data centre, situated at Worcester Six Business Park.

As an independent third-party, the Uptime Institute’s tiering is one of the most recognised standards for data centre reliability and performance. It has four distinct levels with ‘Tier IV’ being the highest. Any data centres in this category possess fully redundant infrastructures and offer the least anticipated downtime or best performance because of fault tolerance, compared to other tiers. Most Tier IV data centres are run by banks or other organisations with highly sensitive data.

“We are very proud that our Worcester site is the only Tier IV constructed data centre facility publicly listed by Uptime Institute in the UK,” says Markus Noga, Chief Technology Officer of IONOS. “It’s our most modern and environmentally friendly IONOS data centre yet, and for it to have the highest level of certification is a remarkable achievement, which represents our ongoing commitment to excellence. In terms of security and availability, Worcester will be a blueprint for our future data centres.”

The new certification for the IONOS and Fasthosts data centre in Worcester is based on the design, facility demonstrations, and on-site verification of the constructed facility, completed by Uptime Institute in the past months. The thorough certification process started already with the planning of the data centre more than two years ago.

Officially opened in October 2022, the 43,708ft² unit comprises a 30,729ft² data centre and 12,978ft² of ancillary offices. It has a wide range of sustainable and energy-efficient features, including solar photovoltaic panels covering up to 10% of the energy use at the site. All necessary carbon used for the construction of the building envelope has also been compensated.

The data centre is connected to the middle of the UK’s fibre figure of eight, linking the site directly to IONOS’ backbone network with an outside capacity of 3,000GB/s. This strong fibre optic connectivity helps drive the latest technology in the region to support business growth, all whilst operating securely and sustainably.