Involta has announced a total of six Involta data centres and managed infrastructure platforms have now earned certified status for information security by HITRUST.

Facilities and systems in Boise, Idaho, Marion, Iowa, and Akron, Ohio, have joined three previously Involta certified locations, including:

● Duluth, Minnesota

● Tucson, Arizona

● Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that these facilities and systems have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Involta in an elite group of providers worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organisations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“It is more important than ever to employ the most stringent security methods available for our compliant clouds and data centres and include technical and process elements such as NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) and ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation),” comments Mark Cooley, VP of Security and Compliance, Involta. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” says Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Involta’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”