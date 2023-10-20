Gunnebo Entrance Control has announced that it will be attending Data Centre World to showcase its innovative security solutions tailored to the unique needs of the data centre industry.

Standing as the premier destination to connect data centre professionals, Gunnebo Entrance Control present its HiSec Portal, designed with the stringent security demands of data centre facilities in mind.

On stand 3G05, visitors will also be able to see live demonstrations of products and discuss how the company can enhance security and access control within data centre environments.

Icia Garcia Jove, Regional Director of Gunnebo Entrance Control,says, “The HiSec Portal is poised to redefine the standards for securing critical infrastructure, providing a robust and customised solution that ensures the utmost protection for data centre facilities, all while maintaining operational efficiency. Attendees at Data Centre World will have the exclusive opportunity to see the HiSec Portal in action and learn how it can elevate the security posture of their data centre operations.”

Gunnebo’s team of access control experts will be available to provide insights into best practices for securing data centre facilities. They will showcase how its solutions can enhance security without compromising operational efficiency.

As a thought leader in the field of entrance security, it will be participating in insightful discussions and presentations during the event. Attendees can gain valuable knowledge and insights from the company’s experts, including free access to its latest white paper dedicated to data centre security.

Icia concludes, “In a world where the cyber security landscape is evolving rapidly, at Data Centre World, our ambition is to bring together our impressive array of products, with a focus on critical infrastructure, to demonstrate how Gunnebo can protect data centre environments by layers physical security entrances.

“Together, we can present how simple changes can make a significant positive difference to everyday activity and the functional running within a data centre, to benefit workers and authorised personnel. We are looking forward to discussing individual projects, engaging with attendees, sharing insights and demonstrating the seamless integration of our technology.”