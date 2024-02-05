Equinix and wpd have signed seven 20-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that will provide over 100MW in capacity, and more than 300GWh per year of green energy output in France.

The Power Purchase Agreement, which is one of the largest of its kind signed in France, was facilitated by Schneider Electric and includes four wind projects in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, two in Hauts-de-France and one wind farm in Pays de la Loire.

The agreement will see long term financial support to help further the deployment of renewable energy in France and make a major contribution in decarbonising the grid, as well as reaffirming Equinix’s commitment to sustainability, with the company continuing its focus on becoming climate neutral globally by 2030.

PPA solutions such as these are highly impactful tools for achieving sustainability targets for companies and demonstrate the maturity of PPAs in France. For wpd, the PPAs allow it to diversify its financing options for wind power projects being developed.

Régis Castagné, Managing Director, Equinix France, says, “We are proud to sign one of the biggest Power Purchase Agreements in French history, marking a significant milestone in France and underscoring Equinix’s global dedication to investing in renewable energy solutions. Through aligning with France’s own renewable energy production goals, we’re delighted to be positively and proactively contributing to the nation’s decarbonisation and renewable investments. Equinix is committed to making responsible business decisions that will support our customers on their sustainable journeys and the signing of this deal with wpd helps us make a big leap forward in on our own path to becoming climate neutral by 2030.”

This deal also represents a major step forward for wpd France, augmenting its position as a major player in the French and European PPA market.

The contracts will come into force in 2025 at latest – supporting renewable energy in France up to the year 2045. The Guarantees of Origin (GOs) generated from the project will be allocated to Equinix’s locations in all eleven of the company’s data centres in France.