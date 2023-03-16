Colt Data Centre Services has announced the opening of its data centre in Osaka Keihanna, Japan. This forms part of the Keihanna Science City, near Osaka, one of Japan’s main centres for industry and research. This site will meet the needs of Colt DCS’ local and global customers who are looking to expand further in the APAC region and marks a milestone in the company’s expansion strategy.

The design of the Osaka Keihanna data centre further builds on Colt DCS’ key learnings from its Inzai campus – consisting of three data centres with a combined capacity of 50MW which is 97% occupied. The latest opening in Osaka Keihanna represents one of the largest data centres in Japan, with 42,000m2 of space and a designed capacity of 45.9MW, of which 75% has already been committed.

From a technological and environmental perspective, the Osaka Keihanna data centre incorporates cutting-edge cooling techniques to minimise environmental impact for Colt DCS and its customers. This is in line with the organisations wider ambition of achieving global net zero emissions by 2045, and the company’s desire to be a driver for change in tackling global climate change issues.

Following early government technology investment, Japan is now one of the world’s leading tech hubs and continues to grow at a vast pace. Osaka, in particular, has become a major centre for business and technology companies, driving enhanced data usage across the region. The spike in technology investment has led Colt DCS’ customers to enter into this region, particularly those looking to spread their mission-critical operations across multiple sites in the country.

The Osaka Keihanna data centre will provide carrier neutral connectivity services, allowing customers to partner with their suppliers of choice. Osaka Keihanna represents an attractive proposition, as it is located in an area which has very low risk of natural disasters, yet has great connectivity solutions, is easily accessible to customers, and diversely connected to all of the amenities which are necessary to running a fully operational data centre facility.

Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS says, “In 2021, we were appointed by the joint venture between Fidelity and Mitsui as the exclusive service provider for the design, development, distribution, operations, and customer service management for the venture. The launch of Osaka Keihanna represents a major advancement in our journey to addressing the needs of customers for a robust and scalable solution rooted in operational excellence, sustainability, and exceptional customer service.”