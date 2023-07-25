atNorth has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s National Sustainability Awards.

The ‘Building of the Year’ shortlisting recognises the innovative design of atNorth’s SWE01 data centre that was launched in 2022. The site is one of the world’s first large capacity (+10mW) data centres that is specifically designed to cater for high performance computing needs, alongside high and low density workloads with efficiency, performance and with sustainability at the heart of its unique design.

It accommodates heat capturing technologies, including a primary cooling system designed for heat recovery, allowing all warm air exhaust from the data centre to be recycled in collaboration with Stockholm Exergi, whose local district heating plant can draw the excess heat from the data centre to potentially heat up to 20,000 apartments.

The recognition in the ‘Energy Innovation’ category acknowledges its strategic alliance with CoolIT, that gave rise to an innovative and bespoke direct liquid cooling system for its high density servers, which further enhanced the existing infrastructure cooling process and resulted in one of the lowest carbon footprint data centres today.

“We are always so pleased that the quality and benefits of our solutions continues to be recognised in the industry,” says Gisli Kr, Chief Sales Officer, AtNorth. “As the demand for high performance, sustainable and cost effective digital infrastructure grows, we remain committed to meeting our customers with the best solutions the market has to offer.”

The National Sustainability Awards aim to highlight stories that can help build a more sustainable and better future. They serve to showcase projects that can lead society to more sustainable path.

