i 3 Solutions has announced that the company has been appointed Principal Consultant by Kao Data to lead design engineering work at its 16 Megawatt (MW), carrier-neutral data centre in Slough, West London.

Founder and Chairman of i 3 Solutions Group, Ed Ansett says; “We’re naturally delighted to have been appointed for this project by Kao Data. A company which takes very seriously the need for greater sustainability throughout the data centre lifecycle. This can be seen in both the cooling design and the use of HVO to fuel stand-by power generation at the Harlow Campus. We believe that our shared values will make this a successful partnership.”

Gérard Thibault, Chief Technical Officer at Kao Data, comments; “As a developer and operator of high-performance data centres for advanced computing, from inception Kao Data has set out to provide customers with hyperscale-inspired digital infrastructure. Working with i 3 Solutions Group is a meeting of like minds; our values as well as our design and engineering ethos are all well aligned. We look forward to working together to scale our sustainable infrastructure platform to serve cloud, enterprise and intensive computing requirements.”

Situated in the West London Availability Zone within the world’s second largest data centre hub, the new Kao Data Slough facility will bring to market up to 16 megawatts of Tier 3 equivalent resilient space for mission-critical IT equipment. The new capacity will conform to Kao Data’s established high-performance design and sustainability principles, delivering energy efficient operations with an SLA-backed PUE <1.2, even at partial loads. Other sustainability features of the facility include a 100% renewable energy supply, hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) to fuel its backup power generators, and an ultra-efficient cooling system.