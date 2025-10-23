Start Campus, Nscale to deploy NVIDIA Blackwell in the EU

Author: Joe Peck

Start Campus, a designer, builder, and operator of sustainable data centres, in partnership with hyperscaler Nscale, has announced one of the European Union’s first deployments of the NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform at its SIN01 data centre in Sines, Portugal.

The project supports Microsoft’s AI infrastructure strategy and marks a milestone in the development of advanced, sovereign AI capacity within the EU.

Nscale, a European-headquartered AI infrastructure company operating globally, selected Start Campus’s site for its strategic location, readiness, and scalability. The first phase of the deployment is scheduled to go live in early 2026 at the SINES Data Campus.

High-density power to support next-generation AI

The NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 platform is designed for high-performance AI inference and training workloads, supporting larger and more complex model development.

Start Campus says the installation will accommodate rack densities exceeding 130 kW, with power and cooling systems engineered to meet the requirements of ultra-dense AI computing.

Portugal’s government has welcomed the investment as a key step in strengthening the country’s position in the European digital economy.

Castro Almeida, Minister of Economy and Territorial Cohesion, comments, “This investment in Sines confirms international confidence in Portugal as a destination for innovation and technology. It strengthens our position in the global digital economy and supports high-value job creation.”

Miguel Pinto Luz, Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, adds, “Start Campus illustrates how digital and infrastructure strategies can align to deliver long-term sustainability.

“Sines demonstrates the convergence of the digital transition with Portugal’s geographic advantages – particularly its port, which plays a strategic role in connecting new submarine cables and enabling low-carbon investment.”

Recent research by Copenhagen Economics projects that data centre investment could contribute up to €26 billion (£22.6 billion) to Portugal’s GDP by 2030, creating tens of thousands of jobs.

Portugal’s location supports strong connectivity through high-capacity subsea cables such as Equiano, 2Africa, and EllaLink, providing low-latency global links.

Data from national grid operator Redes Energéticas Nacionais (REN) shows that renewable energy supplied 71% of Portugal’s electricity consumption in 2024, rising to 81% in early 2025. The country’s energy costs also remain below EU and Euro Area averages.

The next steps

Robert Dunn, CEO of Start Campus, says, “With SIN01 now at full capacity and expanding to meet demand, we have demonstrated that the SINES Data Campus is ready for ultra-dense, next-generation AI workloads.

“Partnering with Nscale and NVIDIA on this deployment highlights Portugal’s role as a leader in sustainable AI infrastructure.”

The company is also progressing work on its next facility, the 180 MW SIN02 data centre, which will form part of the same campus.

Josh Payne, CEO and founder of Nscale, notes, “AI requires an environment that combines scale, resilience, and sustainability. This deployment demonstrates our ability to deliver advanced infrastructure in the European Union while meeting the technical demands of modern workloads.

“Partnering with Start Campus allows us to lay the groundwork for the next generation of AI.”

Nscale is expanding its European footprint, including building the UK’s largest AI supercomputer with Microsoft at its Loughton campus and partnering with Aker ASA on Stargate Norway – a joint venture linked to multi-billion-euro agreements with Microsoft.

For more from Start Campus, click here.