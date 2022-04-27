ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) has announced that it has partnered with Schneider Electric and Iceotope to jointly conduct an immersion liquid cooling proof-of-concept (POC) in Singapore. The objectives of the POC are to explore this emerging technology, future-proof next-generation data centre builds, and reduce both power and water consumption.

“STT GDC is excited to be partnering with Schneider Electric and Iceotope on this POC as we take concrete steps to reduce resource consumption as part of our sustainable data centre framework,” says Daniel Pointon, Group CTO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres. “Liquid cooling technology is no longer a niche implementation but rather a near-term technology that, when scaled, can enable data centres to manage higher power density, reduce energy consumption and yet maintain operational reliability. We look forward to working with Schneider Electric and Iceotope on this exciting technology.”

The POC will leverage cooling specialist Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion technology which uses dielectric liquid as a heat transfer medium. The liquids used by Iceotope are touch safe, non-conductive, non-toxic, non-flammable and non-ozone depleting. Using the dielectric fluid as a cooling medium instead of air provides higher thermal transfer capacity and improved efficiency. In addition, with the prospect of all-liquid cooled data centres in the future, this technology promises to reduce the reliance on some of the traditional energy-hungry components of the cooling ecosystem such as chillers and computer room air-conditioning (CRACs) units.

“We are delighted to be able to share the capability of Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion cooling with STT GDC’s and their customers,” says David Craig, Iceotope’s Chief Executive Officer. “Together we are deploying a liquid-cooled solution that brings game-changing savings in the use of water, energy, and space to enterprises driving towards net zero.”

“We are looking forward to supporting STT GDC in their efforts to become an even more sustainable business and continuing to play a key role in mitigating climate change with our customers and partners,” says Michael Kurniawan Iskandar, Secure Power Business VP for Singapore, Malaysia & Brunei Cluster at Schneider Electric. “At Schneider Electric, we have a strong track record of supporting data centre operators with our best-in-class dynamic cooling optimisation solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. As an impact company that has always championed sustainability and pioneered green innovations, marrying our expertise with STT GDC’s ambitions was a natural fit.”