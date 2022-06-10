Commtech Asia and Logi-tek (UK), two international independent commissioning management and technical services specialists have announced the inception of a new joint company, Sygna.

Following the successful merger of the two brands in 2021, Sygna marks a new chapter for the organisation, accelerating its mission to deliver an expansive offering of commissioning management and integrated project solutions across the APAC and EMEA regions. Further, the new company will bring its global expertise under one roof, providing customers with truly 24/7 technical support coupled with an expert understanding of local and cultural practices from its team of over 200 engineering and commissioning professionals.

“Today our mission is to be the global leader in the provision of commissioning management, delivering advanced technical spaces with exceptional intelligence, while providing customers with unparalleled service on a global scale”, says Andy Knellar, Global Managing Director, Client Solutions and Development, Sygna. “The creation of Sygna is the start of an exciting journey for both our company and our customers, fuelling our ambition to leverage our expertise within our existing core markets and additional high-growth industries such as, pharmaceutical, commercial, and industrial/giga factories.”

Both businesses have a long-established history of delivering high-quality commissioning and technical services for organisations across key mission-critical sectors. Today, Sygna remains trusted by the majority of the world’s top 10 globally recognised data centre and colocation businesses, along with high profile commercial, finance, hospitality, government, heritage, and retail clients.

“While our new company reflects our evolving identity, we remain the same group of passionate industry professionals and experts in the complexities of testing, commissioning and managing technical infrastructure installations,” says Kevin Fletcher, Global Managing Director, Operations, Sygna. “Our brand heritage combines over 40 years’ of technical expertise across several continents and sees us scale from EMEA into APAC and beyond, ensuring we support our growing global customer base.”