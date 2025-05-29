ZOI to connect the Middle East and Europe

Author: Joe Peck

Zain Omantel International (ZOI), the Middle East’s leading regional wholesale business with access to more than 20 international submarine cables in the region, has announced a partnership with Horizon Scope Telecom, Iraq’s leading ICT solutions provider, and the Iraqi Telecommunications and Information Company (ITPC), a government-owned company under the Iraqi Ministry of Telecommunications and Iraq’s leading connectivity company. This partnership enables ZOI to create a digital telecommunications corridor stretching from the Middle East to Europe through Iraq, offering alternative terrestrial connectivity options.

The route will use terrestrial fibre connectivity that utilises Iraq’s position as a digital gateway, aiming to create more reliable services that are less susceptible to interruptions. It will pass through Turkey and make its way up to Frankfurt, Germany. The new corridor will act as an alternative to traditional subsea routes by bypassing some turbulent areas. The route is intended to enable international businesses, telecom operators, and hyperscalers to expand their reach via low-latency infrastructure, ensuring connectivity between the Middle East and Europe.

“We are delighted to announce that, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Hiyam Al-Yasiri, the Iraqi Minister of Communications, we have signed a strategic frame agreement with our partners Horizon Scope and ITPC to establish a new connectivity corridor from the Middle East to Europe. By combining ZOI’s pan-Middle East network with the robust infrastructure of Horizon Scope Telecom and ITPC, we’ve created a route that extends from Iraq into the heart of Europe,” says Sohail Qadir, CEO at ZOI. “By working together, we will enhance regional and international connectivity, offering higher capacity, security, and efficiency for businesses, operators, and hyperscalers across continents. This initiative aligns with our mission to bridge markets, drive digital transformation, and enable new growth opportunities, further reinstating ZOI as the global gateway for our region.”

As a licensed ISP, Horizon Scope Telecom will facilitate direct peering with other networks and interconnection with global internet exchanges. With ZOI and ITPC, it seeks to improve speed and capacity and reduce latency for enterprises and hyperscalers looking to take advantage of Iraq’s rising presence as a regional hub.

“We recognised ZOI and ITPC’s commitment to building resilient and seamless networks that empower global telecommunications through the identification of the world’s next global hubs,” comments Ahmed Abdulsalam, the Managing Director of Horizon Scope. “Offering alternative terrestrial connectivity routes is a critical way to protect against infrastructure vulnerabilities, ensuring that enterprises can capture more opportunities and scale with reliable connectivity.”

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in strengthening Iraq’s position as a connectivity corridor, especially by providing an alternative path to Europe. We are committed to delivering connectivity solutions that the people of Iraq can trust and use to enable seamless global connectivity. We’re excited to see this partnership succeed as we aim to foster economic growth for both local and international enterprises operating in and around Iraq,” states Ali Y. Dawood, the Director General of ITPC.