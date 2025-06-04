Zayo Europe delivers Pan-European network to GNM

Author: Joe Peck

Zayo Europe, a Pan-European fibre infrastructure owner and operator, has today announced the delivery of a 100G wavelength network for fellow infrastructure provider GNM in five working days.

The diverse network was built on Zayo Europe’s 800G-ready infrastructure, creating a low-latency route with the intention to enhance GNM’s European backbone and expand its presence in key regions. GNM supports a number of international clients, including Google, Vodafone, Telegram, and Roblox, which rely on stable and secure infrastructure across the continent.

Alex Surkov, Head of Development at GNM, says, “Our focus is on constantly improving the diversity of our networks for our Pan-European client-base. This is exactly what this project with Zayo Europe does. Since our networks operate in different regions, we see strong potential to complement each other’s coverage and will work closely to explore collaboration opportunities that bring value to both companies and our clients.”

Colman Deegan, CEO of Zayo Europe, says: “With the constant increase in bandwidth required to power the AI revolution and the move towards 6G, providing low latency, high-speed networks to securely share data has arguably never been more important. This is why we’re so open to working collaboratively with our peers to ensure the highest quality connectivity across the continent.

“That GNM turned to us to deliver a 100G Wavelength route from Marseille to Amsterdam to drive connectivity for its vast client-base is testament to the work that’s been put in by the Zayo Europe team over the years. We’re already in talks with the GNM team on future collaborative projects and look forward to where the future takes us.”

For more from Zayo Europe, click here.