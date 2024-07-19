Macquarie Telecom, part of Macquarie Technology Group, has announced it has signed a new agreement with Summit Homes Group, a Perth-based leading residential builder. The deal has enabled Summit Homes to enhance its operations, decrease costs, and improve customer service as it delivers modern builds for Western Australia’s growing population.

As Summit Homes’ business expanded from 280 to more than 500 staff in the last few years, with multiple additional sites, the company sought to enhance its operations with a more integrated and efficient telecommunications solution. It was vital to Summit Homes to maintain focus on delivering exceptional customer service while also looking to improve cost control and security as cyber risks expand in Australia.

Recognising the limitations of its provider and dissatisfied with the high cost, lack of customer service, and lack of understanding of Summit Homes’ growing business needs, the company engaged in a tender process to find a comprehensive networking upgrade that would replace its existing environment and streamline infrastructure management, enhance security, and improve bandwidth across current and future sites.

Surrounded by reports of the Western Australia housing crisis, many residential builders struggled with increased demands and soaring costs.

“In the residential construction industry, embracing change and prioritising customer experience is crucial,” says Summit Homes IT Manager, Fabio Fusari. “We prioritise building strong relationships with our clients and understanding their unique requirements for traditional homes, unit developments, renovations, modular and ‘innovative tiny’ homes. “When it comes to people’s homes, personalised interactions and proactive communication aren’t ‘nice-to-have’, they’re critical.”

Having partnered with Macquarie Telecom in 2003 for a mobile fleet of over 200 services, Summit Homes made the decision to rely on its trusted partner once again. The Australian telco rolled out a robust, secure, multi-carrier access wide area network (WAN) to all sites. The choice of best access type in each site, between NBN, Telstra, and other major carriers was pivotal in balancing cost reduction with quality of performance, and networks are made resilient with 4G/5G backup.

“The dedicated project management team at Macquarie Telecom ensured the rollout of the network to all sites, including our showcase head office and new regional offices, was smooth,” Fabio adds. “If we had an issue, our call would be answered immediately by someone local, and we knew the problem would be fixed.”

The new agreement has considerably improved network infrastructure which resulted in improved connectivity and efficiency across all sites and primed the company for continued expansion. Summit Homes has also seen cost savings and a reduction in administrative overhead, allowing the company to focus more on its core business of building quality homes and providing exceptional customer service.

“Summit Homes has seen astonishing success in a difficult sector which is currently under the microscope, and this is largely due to the company’s ingrained passion for innovation, adaptability, and customer service,” comments Aaron Tighe, Western Australia State Manager, Macquarie Telecom. “Macquarie Telecom has built its business on customer experience, and we place a high value on forging meaningful connections with our customers, so they are better able to achieve their goals.”

“Macquarie Telecom’s customer-centric approach has ensured we receive personalised support and tailored solutions to meet our exact needs,” Fabio notes. “The customer service has been fantastic throughout the whole process. We’ve worked with different providers and partners in the past and although customer service is often excellent during the sales process, once you sign on the dotted line, you don’t hear from anyone ever again.”

For more from Macquarie Telecom, click here.