Yondr Group, a leading global developer, owner and operator of hyperscale data centres, has achieved ready-for-service (RFS) and entered into operation on the first 20MW phase of the 30MW building in London, marking a major milestone in the delivery of its planned 100+MW data centre campus.

Delivered in under two years, following the start of construction on site in 2022, the 30MW building – located in Slough, West London – is Yondr’s first completed data centre in the UK. The second building is already under construction on site, which will add a further 30MW of capacity.

Once completed, the project will be the largest data centre campus in Slough, which is recognised internationally as a major hub for the UK data centre industry, strategically located on the outskirts of London.

The Slough project also incorporates sustainability elements, which are central to its strategy as a specialist in the data centre sector. The project is on track to achieve Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM) ‘Very Good’ certification, thanks to a number of design and specification innovations. Yondr is also using hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) rather than diesel in the back-up generators which has lower carbon emissions.

Completion of the first data centre on the Slough campus also emphasises Yondr’s commitment to social impact and future talent in the industry, as collaboration with the University Technical College (UTC) at nearby Heathrow has been integral to the project, helping develop future skills for Yondr and the data centre sector.

The Slough project is one of six active sites around the world for Yondr as the global specialist establishes an enviable hyperscale portfolio across EMEA, APAC and North America.

Peter Hill, VP of Design & Construction EMEA notes, “The success of this project is testament to the hard work and resilience of Yondr and our partners. We are immensely proud of our team’s dedication and expertise in delivering this hyperscale data centre project.

“The handover of our first UK data centre is a major milestone, not just for our Slough campus and Yondr, but for the UK’s data centre ecosystem as we respond to the global challenge of increasing data capacity.”

Paul Hood, COO – Global Data Center Operations, adds, “Our proven track record of delivering reliable and resilient hyperscale data centre capacity around the world has made us a valued partner for our clients, and we are looking forward to entering the operational phase for this facility, while progressing construction on the Slough campus concurrently with our other projects around the world.”

For more from Yondr, click here.