Cloud Computing and Disaster Recovery specialist, virtualDCS has been named as the first UK-based Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner to achieve the Reseller Ready competency from Veeam Software.

After an extensive testing and approval process, virtualDCS has been identified as having best in class, Veeam powered backup services to meet the unique data backup and protection needs of businesses. Leeds-based virtualDCS, has worked with Veeam since 2008 and is a Gold VCSP partner.

The new VCSP competency program is the ultimate accreditation for service providers that show the highest levels of skills, knowledge, and experience around Veeam solutions and can share this with joint customers and partners.

Becoming the first UK-based partner to complete the rigorous qualification means virtualDCS now has Reseller Ready status across the Veeam product portfolio, spanning BaaS (Backup as a Service), Veeam Backup for Office 365, DRaaS (Disaster Recovery as a Service), off-site backup and MSP (Managed Service Provider) backup. This further enhances its own market leading services to IT partners and professionals across the UK that want to offer cloud-based backup services to their clients and end-users.

Richard May, managing director at virtualDCS, says: “For Veeam to recognise us with this prestigious competency accreditation, to resell its entire product portfolio to IT providers, is a huge achievement for our team.

“We already supply an extensive range of services to IT partners throughout the UK including our CloudCover Disaster Recovery suite and market leading Microsoft 365 backup solution, CloudCover 365. These products are now widely resold to clients across both the public and private sectors.

“IT resellers, who don’t have the infrastructure or expertise in-house to offer cloud services can now build on their offering to clients which is a major opportunity for them. We’ve also developed tools and marketing strategies to support the growth of our channel partners which will enable them to significantly expand on the products and services that they can sell to both new and existing clients.”

Graham Crich, vice president of EMEA Partner Services at Veeam, comments: “The Veeam VCSP competency program is designed to recognise partners that offer best-in-class Veeam-powered services and solutions that they can expertly promote to other partners, resellers and end-users. Achieving this designation was a very stringent process that closely examined all aspects of virtualDCS’s operations, from the company’s backup infrastructure and the knowledge of their support team, to support and enablement of its partners with training, marketing resources and technical troubleshooting procedures.”