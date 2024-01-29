VAST Data has announced a strategic partnership with Genesis Cloud. Together, VAST and Genesis Cloud aim to make AI and accelerated cloud computing more efficient, scalable and accessible to organisations across the globe.
Genesis Cloud helps businesses optimise their AI training and inference pipeline by offering performance and capacity for AI projects at scale while providing enterprise-grade features. The company is using the VAST Data Platform to build a comprehensive set of AI data services in the industry. With VAST, Genesis Cloud will lead a new generation of AI initiatives and Large Language Model (LLM) development by delivering highly automated infrastructure with exceptional performance and hyperscaler efficiency.
“To complement Genesis Cloud’s market-leading compute services, we needed a world-class partner at the data layer that could withstand the rigors of data-intensive AI workloads across multiple geographies,” says Dr Stefan Schiefer, CEO at Genesis Cloud. “The VAST Data Platform was the obvious choice, bringing performance, scalability and simplicity paired with rich enterprise features and functionality. Throughout our assessment, we were incredibly impressed not just with VAST’s capabilities and product roadmap, but also their enthusiasm around the opportunity for co-development on future solutions.”
Key benefits for Genesis Cloud with the VAST Data Platform include:
- Multitenancy enabling concurrent users across public cloud: VAST allows multiple, disparate organisations to share access to the VAST DataStore, enabling Genesis Cloud to allocate orders for capacity as needed while delivering unparalleled performance.
- Enhancing security in cloud environments: By implementing a zero trust security strategy, the VAST Data Platform provides superior security for AI/ML and analytics workloads with Genesis Cloud customers, helping organisations achieve regulatory compliance and maintain the security of their most sensitive data in the cloud.
- Simplified workloads: Managing the data required to train LLMs is a complex data science process. Using the VAST Data Platform’s high performance, single tier and feature rich capabilities, Genesis Cloud is delivering data services that simplify and streamline data set preparation to better facilitate model training.
- Quick and easy to deploy: The intuitive design of the VAST Data Platform simplifies the complexities traditionally associated with other data management offerings, providing Genesis Cloud with a seamless and efficient deployment experience.
- Improved GPU utilisation: By providing fast, real-time access to data across public and private clouds, VAST eliminates data loading bottlenecks to ensure high GPU utilisation, better efficiency and ultimately lower costs to the end customer.
- Future proof investment with robust enterprise features: The VAST Data Platform consolidates storage, database, and global namespace capabilities that offer unique productisation opportunities for service providers.