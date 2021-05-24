Netskope has announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network across Europe and the Middle East, with new data centres brought online in Manchester, UK; Marseilles, France; Zurich, Switzerland; and Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. All of the additional presence and capacity has been activated in direct response to customer demand, as enterprises worldwide embrace a SASE vision of converged security and networking while recognising the performance improvements that NewEdge delivers.

The NewEdge network is a critical component of Netskope’s Security Cloud, enabling the company to on-ramp user traffic as quickly as possible, perform the real-time inline traffic processing required for security and data protection purposes, then speed user access to the web, cloud or SaaS apps they need to do their job. All of this is ultimately important for avoiding performance trade-offs when delivering security and data protection, protecting against web- and cloud-based security threats.

Netskope’s growth in Europe and the Middle East is pacing alongside similar expansion in other regions, in order to address headquarter, branch, remote office and remote worker needs for some of the world’s largest businesses. Expanded APAC NewEdge coverage was recently announced in Australia, New Zealand, The Philippines and Singapore.

NewEdge offers direct peering with the most commonly used web, cloud and SaaS providers to maintain the highly connected nature of the Netskope network. For example, every NewEdge data centre is directly connected with Microsoft and Google to deliver a superior user experience and high-performance application experience. With hundreds of network adjacencies – putting NewEdge on par with leading web brands like Netflix and Apple – this focus on direct peering and interconnection makes Netskope NewEdge the most well-connected network for cloud-native data security, based on public rankings.

Jason Hofmann, VP Platform Architecture and Services for Netskope comments; “Our Platform Engineering team has executed an extremely ambitious plan for global coverage by bringing in the Middle East and Europe, and has built – at speed – a network with more locations with compute for security traffic processing than the largest cloud providers. The whole purpose of NewEdge is to provide the best performance and user experience. You cannot be a leader in SASE without a truly distributed dedicated service edge, capable of inspecting massive amounts of data locally. Cloud security companies that rely on cost-optimized public clouds are asking their customers to rely on backhauling of traffic and unpredictable public transport, and at Netskope we don’t believe that’s good enough.”

“Over the last year, the pandemic has expedited customers’ adoption of cloud security approaches and the future of ‘work from anywhere’ is only going to accelerate this trend,” says Denis Ferrand-Ajchenbaum, Global VP Alliances & Business Development at Exclusive Networks. “We’re excited to take the Netskope solution to market and further the expanded coverage of Netskope’s NewEdge network across EMEA that aligns with customer’s requirements around fast access from anywhere with powerful data-centric security delivered at the edge.”