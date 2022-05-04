Not a single server cable will require manual tracing during installation, network refreshes and troubleshooting when identified with reliable Brady labels for error-free data centre intervention.

Quickly recognise the right hardware for fast and error-free data centre interventions. Rely on Brady’s industrial grade labels that remain legible, and stay attached to any cable, disk, panel, rack, router, switch and server. Discover Brady’s dedicated data centre identification solutions and get the free data centre identification guide!

Solve identification challenges

Fast reconnects at all times: quickly connect cables to the right ports with reliable labels that stay attached and remain legible.

Total control: print any label in the data centre or at any location when you need it.

Fast support and quality service: get a globally available product with dedicated local service and technical support.

Data centre identification guide book

Digitisation accelerates across many industries, and data centre capacity is keeping pace. Increasing needs for security, speed and capacity result in expansion, modernisation, relocation, higher server and router port densities and variable panels. All of this will require flexible identification solutions that support highly efficient data centre professionals to deliver their best work fast.

The specialised guide offers a high-level overview of the identification solutions Brady offers to data centre customers.