Eaton delivers energy savings in its new UPS

Author: Joe Peck

Eaton, an intelligent power management company, has announced the launch of its 9PX Gen2 5-11kW UPS, a new product that adds benefits to its 9PX solution through advanced technology upgrades and customer-centric enhancements. It seeks to deliver best-in-class power management and battery backup for critical equipment in data centres, distributed IT, edge networks, network closets, and server rooms.



Eaton DPQ Product Line Manager Christophe Jammes comments, “Our latest UPS delivers market-leading efficiency of up to 97.2% in the 11kW unit thanks to innovative silicon carbide (SiC) components that not only use less power, and therefore cut energy bills, but also put operators one step ahead in emissions reduction.”



“When it comes to physical footprint,” he adds, “9PX Gen2 is the compact UPS that leads the way, delivering 11kW in just 4U. It offers an unmatched and Energy Star-qualified 11% more power in a space 33% smaller than its predecessor.”



Every 9PX Gen2 UPS comes with a cybersecure Gigabit Network Card – enabling remote configuration, management, and upgrade of the entire UPS fleet, including full integration with Eaton’s Brightlayer Data Centers suite.



Speaking of the product’s features, Christophe says, “In what we believe to be a UPS ’world first’, flexible ‘combo’ C39 outlets securely connect both C14 and C20 power cords – ending the guessing game of attempting to specify the required number of C13 (10A) and C19 (16A) outlets.”



Predictive machine learning pinpoints timing for battery replacement by fast, convenient ‘hot swap’ – preventing unexpected downtime and the unnecessary expense of replacing batteries too soon. Optimised ABM+ charging also increases battery lifespan by up to 50%.



9PX Gen2 comes with a three-year warranty on electronic components and a two-year warranty on batteries (full three-year upon registration). There is also the option to extend coverage for the longer term to up to seven years of protection and support.

