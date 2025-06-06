Pulsant extends LINX partnership becoming ConneXions reseller

Author: Joe Peck

Pulsant, a UK edge infrastructure provider, has announced it has become a ConneXions Reseller Partner with the London Internet Exchange (LINX).

Pulsant is a long-standing member of LINX, with Points of Presence (PoPs) in Manchester and Edinburgh, and active participation across all three major UK LINX Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), including London. This enhanced partnership intends to allow clients to take advantage of this geographic diversity, with connectivity across all three strategic locations in the UK.

“No other colocation provider connects all three LINX points of presence with a national backbone. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing clients with access to our leading platformEDGE infrastructure and connectivity options through a robust, low-latency network fabric. This ensures they can operate efficiently, develop and deploy services quickly, and grow their business effectively, wherever they are,” says Mike Hoy, CTO at Pulsant.

Pulsant clients collocated in any of their data centres across the UK can, via a dedicated connection, access LINX services in London as well as Manchester and Edinburgh. The recently acquired SCC data centres in Birmingham and Fareham will be added in the second half of 2025.

Colin Peckham, Interconnection and Partnerships manager, LINX, comments, “It’s great when we collaborate with partners like Pulsant who are just as passionate about delivering value and future-proof technology to their clients. We are excited to work with [them], and welcome networks collocated in any of Pulsant’s UK data centres to LINX, from Milton Keynes to Newcastle!

“LINX is one of the world’s largest and most respected internet exchanges, facilitating high-speed, low-latency connections for a wide range of businesses. By becoming a ConneXions Reseller Partner, Pulsant is positioned to offer even more comprehensive solutions to its clients, further solidifying its role as a key player in the data centre and cloud services industry.”

