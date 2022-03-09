Druva has announced it has unveiled a comprehensive software as a service (SaaS) data protection solution for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) which combines snapshots, backup, and cloud native disaster recovery within a single platform. With these latest enhancements, Druva will help customers further strengthen security for critical cloud workloads, and drive down costs through storage efficiencies that eliminate traditional cross-account and cross-region requirements.

Amazon EC2 remains one of the most popular environments for building and running workloads in the public cloud. As more enterprises rely on Amazon EC2 to build and deploy workloads in the cloud, cross-account and cross-region snapshots are used extensively to protect data and keep on hand in case a recovery is required. As one of the industry’s first and only at-scale data resiliency clouds, Druva has designed an approach which brings air-gapped security to these backups while simplifying management. Customers can now improve data security and leverage Druva’s patented deduplication and intelligent cold-storage tiering, to gain increased simplicity and efficiency.

“Modern organisations are flocking to the public cloud for its speed, scale and vast array of on-demand services,” said David Gildea, vice president of product, Druva. “By combining critical snapshot, backup, and disaster recovery capabilities in a single seamless interface, AWS customers can significantly increase their data resilience, reduce costs, and ideally position their company for future cloud growth.”

“Thousands of organisations leverage public cloud services to build and run applications with speed and confidence, but as they expand their cloud footprint, data visibility, protection and recovery often becomes a costly and complex challenge,” says Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst, ESG Research. “The latest innovations within the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud highlight how Druva is working to address these pain points and is helping businesses unlock even more value in the cloud through a radically simplified approach.”

Customer testimonial

National DCP, LLC (NDCP) is a global provider of innovative supply chain solutions for the foodservice industry. The company ​​currently serves over 10,000 quick service restaurants in the US and distributes products to more than 40 countries.

“Amazon EC2 has served as the backbone of our cloud transformation, allowing us to scale our workloads to meet ever-evolving business demands,” says Rob Inmon, Senior System Administrator at National DCP. “Druva’s comprehensive offering has already helped us radically simplify our backup management and eliminate existing storage headaches. We will now be able to take full advantage of everything the cloud has to offer, with peace of mind our data is resilient, secure, and always easily accessible.”

Benefits

In adopting the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud for workloads running on Amazon EC2 workloads, customers can expect a number of benefits, including:

Complete protection : Combine snapshot orchestration for fast, operational recovery and secure, air-gapped backups for ransomware protection

: Combine snapshot orchestration for fast, operational recovery and secure, air-gapped backups for ransomware protection Implement backup based, cost effective cloud DR : Eliminate the need for additional software, hardware, or a second managed DR site

: Eliminate the need for additional software, hardware, or a second managed DR site Secure, air-gapped data: Secure, encrypted and air-gapped backups, isolated from customers production environment

Secure, encrypted and air-gapped backups, isolated from customers production environment Radical storage efficiency : Built-in source side global deduplication and automated cold-storage tiering for long-term retention

: Built-in source side global deduplication and automated cold-storage tiering for long-term retention Ease of use: Global visibility and control, with simplified backup management for tens to thousands of AWS accounts

Global visibility and control, with simplified backup management for tens to thousands of AWS accounts Enterprise-scale: Infinite scale to support any size environment. No hardware, software appliances, or servers to install or manage, ever

Infinite scale to support any size environment. No hardware, software appliances, or servers to install or manage, ever Fast recovery: Perform fast, point-in-time restores across AWS Regions and accounts in minutes

Druva’s cloud backup capabilities for Amazon EC2 will be generally available via the Druva Data Resiliency Cloud this spring.