Following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 14 December, the European Data Centre Association (EUDCA) has announced the unanimous election of two new members to its board of directors. Gary Aitkenhead, replacing Michael Winterson for Equinix, and Adam Eaton, replacing Matthew Winter for Global Switch, have been welcomed with full confidence in their commitment and expertise to further the EUDCA’s mission as the voice of Europe’s data centre industry.

Concurrently, the newly constituted board unanimously confirmed Lex Coors, Chief Data Center Technology and Engineering Officer at Digital Realty, as the Chair. Lex takes over from Michael Winterson, who steps into a newly created position as Managing Director to oversee day-to-day operations.

Lex expresses his gratitude and says, “I am truly honoured to receive the trust of the EUDCA Board and association members to take on the position of Chair. As an industry, we are facing a plethora of new regulations, and we must pool our expertise to shape the future of our sector together. I extend a warm welcome to our new board members and gratitude to Michael Winterson, who has aptly steered the organisation as Chair, and whom I look forward to working with in his new role.”

Michael Winterson, now Managing Director, shares his enthusiasm by saying, “I am delighted to embrace my new role, overseeing day-to-day operations, and contributing to driving the organisation forward. We find ourselves at a critical juncture where, as an industry, regulations are transitioning from a voluntary-based model to a legal framework. Our role is more important than ever – not only to ensure our members comprehend the requirements from both a performance and reporting standpoint but also to convey to regulators and lawmakers the critical role our sector plays in facilitating a functioning, digitised, and sustainable economy.”

The new board comprises: