Gcore, the global edge AI, cloud, network, and security solutions provider, has secured $60 million (£46.4m) in Series A funding from institutional and strategic investors.

Led by Wargaming, and with participation from Constructor Capital and Han River (HRZ), this marks the company’s first external capital raise since its inception more than 10 years ago. The funds will be strategically invested in Gcore’s technology and platform, including cutting-edge AI servers powered by NVIDIA GPUs, to drive AI-led innovations. Gcore says that the investment underscores its commitment to delivering advanced edge AI solutions that enhance cloud resource efficiency and ensure data sovereignty.

Public organisations, telcos, and global corporations entrust Gcore with their edge workloads due to its expansive network, strong presence in emerging markets, and proven cloud capabilities in AI training and inference. Gcore serves customers across diverse industries, including media and entertainment, gaming, technology, financial services, and retail.

Built for the edge and addressing a $200 billion-plus market opportunity, Gcore’s cloud infrastructure powers both the training of large language models (LLMs) and the inference of AI applications at the edge. This is enabled by Gcore’s global network of over 180 edge nodes across six continents, including more than 25 cloud locations, with a total network capacity exceeding 200 Tbps.

Sean Lee, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Wargaming, comments, “Gcore has been our partner for over 10 years, helping us to deliver games to hundreds of millions of players worldwide. We are excited to support the company on this journey and look forward to helping them become uniquely positioned to lead high-speed AI model training and inference anywhere in the world.”

Matthias Winter, Managing Partner of Constructor Capital, adds, “Constructor Capital is excited to invest in Gcore, a leading player in the AI IaaS space, in a booming market with CAGRs of over 40%. We believe in Gcore’s unique value proposition as a comprehensive provider offering a wide range of edge solutions, high automation, attractive TCO, extremely low latency, and an experienced management team. We look forward to a successful journey together in the years to come.”

Christopher Koh, Managing Partner of HRZ, notes, “We are thrilled to invest in Gcore for its forward-thinking approach to global low-latency AI infrastructure and innovative edge AI solutions. We are especially impressed by its leadership in APAC, collaboration with world-class partners, and strategic alignment with emerging AI opportunities in the region.”

Lastly, Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore, says, “We are on the cusp of an AI revolution that will transform how companies operate. Gcore is perfectly positioned to connect the world to AI, anywhere and anytime, by delivering innovative AI, cloud, and edge solutions. The growing demand for AI infrastructure from enterprises and SMBs alike highlights the importance of this significant investment. We are thrilled by the support of investors like Wargaming, Constructor Capital, and Han River Partners as we enhance our extensive network of AI servers and reinforce the powerful edge services we offer.”

