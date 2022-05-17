Stream Data Centres is proud to announce the formation of a new investment vehicle backed by a leading public pension plan to make wholly-owned investments in data centre opportunities across the United States. This new account continues Stream’s long-term history in data centre investing and momentum in building comprehensive solutions in service of its customers, tenants, investors and partners.

The new vehicle will focus on stabilised and modest value-add opportunities in major U.S. markets where the team believes it can unlock value and manage risk through its vertically integrated data centre operating platform and experienced investment team.

Mike Armstrong, Managing Director of the Stream investments practice, notes, “A key differentiator that helped us win, beyond our longstanding track record of successfully investing in and developing data centres, was our people and putting relationships first.” Michael Wong, also a Managing Director with Stream Data Centres, adds, “We are very excited to partner with such a well-established and experienced real estate investor that shares our view of the long-term attractiveness of data centres as an institutional asset class.”