Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) is collaborating with Iceotope and nVent at Supercomputing 2022 (SC22), held November 13-18 in Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. Together, the companies will showcase the features and benefits of their prefabricated all-in-one data centre solutions, highlighting fully-integrated, precision immersion liquid cooling solutions. MCFI’s liquid-cooled containers allow precision immersion liquid cooling to be deployed as a stand-alone solution in any location and climate – even at the far edge.

MCFI is leading the next generation of modular/prefabricated data centres with its customisable GENIUS solutions as well as MicroGENIUS, a sustainable microgrid communications shelter that delivers efficient, grid-independent energy solutions. Both solutions provide for reduced CapEx and OpEx costs, enhanced speed to market, global repeatability and scale, sustainable designs, reduced carbon building materials and zero-emission technology.

MCFI’s energy-efficient, scalable and cost-effective containerised/prefabricated data centre solution features innovative integrations with Iceotope’s precision immersion technology and nVent’s electrical connection and protection solutions. The MCFI solution allows for high-density computing anywhere, combining high-density loads alongside standard IT loads. It also eliminates mechanical cooling in the data centre while maximising free cooling to reduce energy consumption/cost by applying a hybrid water cooling technique that utilises the return water from the rear door heat exchangers to feed the Iceotope precision immersion technology.

The alliance is beneficial to enterprise data centres, high-performance and edge computing, smart manufacturing, content delivery, telemedicine, AI and virtual reality. The combined solution reduces execution complexities, lowers costs and eases the implementation of liquid cooling in retrofit and new build environments.

“The MCFI, Iceotope and nVent relationships further exemplify the importance of collaborative commitments in developing innovative and sustainable solutions for the future of digital infrastructure and our planet,” says Patrick Giangrosso, Vice President at MCFI.

Visit MCFI, Iceotope and nVent at SC22, Booth 427 for a deeper dive into modular data centre solutions and the latest innovations in liquid cooling technologies.