SentinelOne has announced the launch of a virtual data centre in Mumbai that will enable the growing number of Indian companies which rely on SentinelOne to shield their business from cyber attacks in a simple, compliant way.



“Cyber criminals are moving faster than ever, and companies must move with even greater speed to thwart their actions,” says Diwa Dayal, Managing Director, India and SAARC, SentinelOne. “At SentinelOne, we understand the stringent reporting requirements that Indian organisations must meet. And with the launch of our local data centre, we are uniquely positioned to help them do it.”



Cyber attacks are on the rise. And no industry is immune. But some are more vulnerable than others. With SentinelOne, banking, financial services, healthcare, government and other organisations that are sensitive to data residency and privacy needs can leverage AI-powered protection to keep their assets secure.



The company’s Singularity platform is a unified solution that combines endpoint protection, cloud security, identity threat detection and response and data ingestion with analytics in a single console. Using a native backend and the industry’s most performant security data lake, the solution offers complete data localisation and sovereignty with an India-based AWS Point-of-Presence (PoP). It is also the first open XDR solution in India that delivers complete data localisation and sovereignty. Hosted by its strategic partner, AWS, the Mumbai cloud data centre will provide direct, high-performance access to the Singularity platform, while allowing organisations to store their logs within Indian borders.



“At SentinelOne, our mission is to defeat every attack, every second, of every day,” says Diwa. “And our new data centre is a testament to our commitment to India and to keeping its infrastructure and citizens safe as the threat landscape evolves.”

